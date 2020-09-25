39 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE

2020 Land Rover Defender. Photo: Nick Dimbleby/Land Rover

My latest ride is the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 SE, an SUV with a tough-looking stance for our times.

The big picture: The original Defender is a cult vehicle for off-road enthusiasts, having been sold in the U.S. for just four years in the mid-1990s. Now it's back, rounding out the Land Rover lineup.

Driving impressions: Though meant for serious off-roading, the Defender was surprisingly well-mannered on suburban streets near Detroit.

  • It's outfitted with premium technology, yet has a utilitarian feel with exposed rivets in the door panels and a magnesium beam that runs the width of the dashboard.

The Defender is pricey, though: It starts at $49,900, but the mid-level SE trim I drove is $62,250.

  • With optional packages including adaptive cruise control, a sliding panoramic roof, heated third-row seats and 20-inch wheels, the sticker price jumped to $77,775.
  • Then my car was also outfitted with a $4,800 Explorer accessory pack, which included a gearbox mounted to the rear passenger window, a snorkel (or raised air intake) to keep the engine clean and dry while off-roading, and a fold-up ladder to access the expedition roof rack.
  • That brought the drive-home price to $82,575.

The bottom line: It looked cool, but with all the extra equipment bolted to the car, it was next to impossible to see out the rear side windows.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
Eyeing the end of gas-powered cars

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Gasoline-powered cars may be going the way of the woolly mammoth, even if it will take decades to replace them and seems hard to fathom today.

The big picture: Internal combustion engines (ICEs) have powered automobiles for more than 100 years. But the shift to electric vehicles, slow to materialize at first, is now accelerating due to tightening government policies, falling costs and a societal reckoning about climate change.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and his wife, Pamela, both tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced on Friday.

The state of play: The Northams were tested after one of their staff "who works closely within the couple's living quarters" tested positive. The governor is asymptomatic, while his wife is "experiencing mild symptoms." They plan to isolate at home for 10 days.

Ina Fried, author of Login
3 hours ago - Technology

Amazon wants to flood America with Alexa cameras and microphones

Photo: Amazon

In a Thursday event unveiling a slew of new home devices ahead of the holidays, Amazon made clearer than ever its determination to flood America with cameras, microphones and the voice of Alexa, its AI assistant.

The big picture: Updating popular products and expanding its range to car alarms and in-home drones, Amazon extended its lead in smart home devices and moved into new areas including cloud gaming and car security. The new offerings will also fuel criticism that the tech giant is helping equip a society built around surveillance.

