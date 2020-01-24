What we're driving: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Ecodiesel

The big picture: This is the first diesel-powered Wrangler, joining the standard 3.6-liter V-6 and 2.0-liter hybrid turbo-4. It's as much about fuel economy as it is about extra torque and driving performance.

The EPA rates the EcoDiesel Wrangler at 22/29/25 mpg city/highway/combined, making it the most fuel-efficient version of the World War II-inspired SUV.

Next year, Jeep will begin electrifying its lineup with plug-in hybrid versions of the Compass, Renegade and yes, even the Wrangler.

My thought bubble: The raw and rough-riding Wrangler is not the SUV you want for a daily driver (even though it seems half the youth in my neighborhood are tooling around in one). It'll rattle your teeth and toss you around.

The growling diesel engine (a $4,000 option) only adds to its charm.

And at $56,945 for the four-door I tested, the price is steep.

But the go-anywhere Wrangler is a reliable friend in rough weather.

