Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, 2020 wasn't much of a health care election

Health care wasn't the top issue heading into the 2020 election — and then Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

Between the lines: This poll was conducted in the days before her death, which has significantly increased the threat to the Affordable Care Act and thus the threat to the law's pre-existing conditions protections.

  • Flashback: Democrats won the House in 2018 after running campaigns heavily focused on health care, an especially potent issue after the GOP's failed attempt to repeal and replace the ACA in 2017.
  • A pending lawsuit, brought by GOP attorneys general and supported by the Trump administration, is scheduled to be argued before the Supreme Court the week after the election. If successful, it could have a more chaotic effect than almost anything that Republicans proposed in 2017.

What we're watching: Even among Democrats, only 15% of respondents said that health care was their most important issue. But that could easily change now that the ACA is imminently at risk.

If Trump replaces Ginsburg, the ACA really is at risk

The Supreme Court vacancy created by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death leaves the Affordable Care Act in much greater jeopardy than it was just a few days ago.

The big picture: Conventional wisdom had held that Chief Justice John Roberts would likely join with the court’s liberals to save the ACA once again. But if President Trump is able to fill Ginsburg’s former seat, Roberts’ vote alone wouldn’t be enough to do the trick, and the law — or big sections of it — is more likely to be struck down.

Inside Biden's Supreme Court strategy

Joe Biden’s closing argument will shift to a dominant emphasis on health care, turning the looming Supreme Court fight into a referendum on coverage and pre-existing conditions, officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden aides believed they were winning when the race was about the coronavirus pandemic. Now they plan to use the Supreme Court opening as a raucous new field for a health care fight, returning to a theme that gave Democrats big midterm wins in 2018.

RBG and the future of American health care

Before her death, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was preparing to hear a case that could determine the availability of affordable health insurance for around 20 million Americans. Plus for those with pre-existing conditions.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the case and what happens next with University of Michigan law professor and Supreme Court expert Nicholas Bagley.

