1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

2020 candidates lean on virtual town halls as coronavirus spreads

Axios

Lally Doerrer (left) watches Joe Biden's virtual town hall yesterday, in her Chicago living room with neighbors Douglas and Marlene Groll. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall in Illinois on Friday marks a new normal for campaigning, AP reports.

What's happening: With the Prairie State primary coming up Tuesday, Biden held a town hall from 800+ miles away in Delaware. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been holding daily press briefings from his home state, and said this is hurting him.

What they're saying:

  • Biden: "I'm sorry this has been such a disjointed effort here because of the connections," he said after answering a question about protecting endangered species.
  • Sanders: "We do more rallies than anybody else, and [they're] often very well attended. I love to do them," Sanders told reporters at a hotel in Burlington. "This coronavirus has obviously impacted our ability to communicate with people in the traditional way that we do. That's hurting."

Flashback: Louisiana was the first state to delay its primary in response to the novel coronavirus. The contest has been moved from April 4 to June 20.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia after more crucial wins against Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The big question for Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night's losses: Is there a path back to the Democratic nomination, or is Joe Biden's trajectory unstoppable?

The state of play: Notably, Sanders did not comment on the results. Pressure ramped up on him to concede and Biden carefully began to turn his remarks to the general election after extending his delegate lead in "Super Tuesday 2," with wins in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

Updated Mar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a campaign rally on Friday in Las Vegas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to handily win the Nevada Democratic caucuses, becoming the clear front-runner among 2020 Democratic presidential primary election candidates.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest, highlighting candidates' abilities to connect with voters of color — particularly Latino voters.

Updated Feb 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rashaan Ayesh

Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota Democratic presidential caucus

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Democratic presidential primary caucus in North Dakota, which has 14 delegates at stake, AP reports.

The state of play: Sanders is nearly 200 delegates behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won Missouri, Michigan and Mississippi on Tuesday. Sanders previously won North Dakota in 2016.

Mar 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy