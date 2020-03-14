2020 candidates lean on virtual town halls as coronavirus spreads
Lally Doerrer (left) watches Joe Biden's virtual town hall yesterday, in her Chicago living room with neighbors Douglas and Marlene Groll. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall in Illinois on Friday marks a new normal for campaigning, AP reports.
What's happening: With the Prairie State primary coming up Tuesday, Biden held a town hall from 800+ miles away in Delaware. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been holding daily press briefings from his home state, and said this is hurting him.
What they're saying:
- Biden: "I'm sorry this has been such a disjointed effort here because of the connections," he said after answering a question about protecting endangered species.
- Sanders: "We do more rallies than anybody else, and [they're] often very well attended. I love to do them," Sanders told reporters at a hotel in Burlington. "This coronavirus has obviously impacted our ability to communicate with people in the traditional way that we do. That's hurting."
Flashback: Louisiana was the first state to delay its primary in response to the novel coronavirus. The contest has been moved from April 4 to June 20.
