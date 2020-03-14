2020 candidates lean on virtual town halls as coronavirus spreads

Former Vice President Joe Biden's virtual town hall in Illinois on Friday marks a new normal for campaigning, AP reports.

What's happening: With the Prairie State primary coming up Tuesday, Biden held a town hall from 800+ miles away in Delaware. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been holding daily press briefings from his home state, and said this is hurting him.

What they're saying:

Biden: "I'm sorry this has been such a disjointed effort here because of the connections," he said after answering a question about protecting endangered species.

Sanders: "We do more rallies than anybody else, and [they're] often very well attended. I love to do them," Sanders told reporters at a hotel in Burlington. "This coronavirus has obviously impacted our ability to communicate with people in the traditional way that we do. That's hurting."

Flashback: Louisiana was the first state to delay its primary in response to the novel coronavirus. The contest has been moved from April 4 to June 20.

