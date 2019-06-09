Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

In photos: Democratic hopefuls descend on Des Moines Pride Fest

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign stop at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Many of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended on Des Moines’ Capital City Pride Fest in Iowa this weekend — demonstrating how important the first caucus state and LGBTQ issues are for the Democrats.

The big picture: Organizers say 17 presidential candidates will speak at the 2019 Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sunday. As this year's festival marked the 10th anniversary of Iowa's Supreme Court overturning a ban on same-sex marriage in the state, many candidates criticized President Trump for anti-LGBTQ policies, AP reports.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets people during a campaign stop at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand (R) tours the Capital City Pride Fest with drag queen Vana Rosenberg on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Drag queen Vana Rosenberg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke (L) stretches before participating in the Pride Fest Fun Run 5K on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper greets people while campaigning at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland congressman John Delaney greets people while campaigning at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and former Maryland congressman John Delaney. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson greets people while campaigning at the Capital City Pride Fest on June 08, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

