Many of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended on Des Moines’ Capital City Pride Fest in Iowa this weekend — demonstrating how important the first caucus state and LGBTQ issues are for the Democrats.

The big picture: Organizers say 17 presidential candidates will speak at the 2019 Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sunday. As this year's festival marked the 10th anniversary of Iowa's Supreme Court overturning a ban on same-sex marriage in the state, many candidates criticized President Trump for anti-LGBTQ policies, AP reports.