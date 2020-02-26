Debate night: Candidates' last face-off before Super Tuesday

Sen. Bernie Sanders wants to keep his momentum after winning New Hampshire and Nevada, while former Vice President Joe Biden hopes to keep his own campaign alive. The other five candidates are just trying to hang on.

What's happening: Seven contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination are in Charleston, South Carolina, for the tenth debate, just days before the South Carolina primary and a week before Super Tuesday. They're talking about health care, Russian interference in the election, the economy and race.

Of note: Within two debates, Michael Bloomberg has emerged as a lightning rod for candidates hungry to distinguish themselves as challengers to President Trump, the other New York City billionaire in this race. A third billionaire, Tom Steyer, returns to the debate stage after a bye in Nevada.

Health care

What they're saying:

When asked to do the math to pay for Medicare for All's major components, Sanders quipped: "How many hours do you have?"

Biden: "That's the problem."

The candidates all jumped in, talking over each other to denounce the plan's cost.

Catch up quick: The Urban Institute, a nonpartisan Washington think tank, estimates the cost of Medicare for All to be between $32 trillion to $34 trillion over the first 10 years.

Economy

What they're saying:

When asked how he would convince voters that a Democratic socialist can do better than President Trump with the economy, Sanders said, "Well, you're right. The economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires."

Catch up quick: Trump claims to have revolutionized the U.S. economy as the job market expands. But, prospective homeowners are finding it harder to find houses, and if federal debt continues to grow at its current pace, incomes will drop and interest payments to foreign debt holders will increase.

Russian interference in U.S. elections

What they're saying:

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: "The Russians want chaos."

Sanders: "Putin, if I'm president of the United States, you're not going to interfere in any elections."

Catch up quick: Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop last week that he was briefed by U.S. officials "about a month ago" on Russia's attempts to assist his 2020 presidential campaign, AP reports. "It was not clear what role they were going to play," he added.

Race

What they're saying:

Buttigieg said that Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk policy was "in effect" racist.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar agreed.

Buttigieg: "I’m conscious of the fact that there’s seven white people on this stage talking about racial justice."

Catch up quick: The retired U.S. District Court judge who ruled in 2013 that New York's stop-and-frisk policy violated the rights of people of color refuted Bloomberg's statements during the last debate.

Go deeper: What to watch in tonight's Democratic debate