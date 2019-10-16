Castro slams Trump for letting "ISIS prisoners run free" but "caging kids"

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julían Castro slammed President Trump during Tuesday night's debate for "caging kids on the border and effectively letting ISIS prisoners run free," following Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.
"You asked the question about how we are going to get people to trust us again? The first thing is we got to boot Donald Trump out of the Oval Office so people will trust us again. The folks this week that saw those images of ISIS prisoners running free to think about how absurd it is that this president is caging kids on the border and effectively letting ISIS prisoners run free. He has made a tremendous mistake, a total disaster in Syria."— Former HUD Secretary Julían Castro