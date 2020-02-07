What we're driving: The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

My ride this week is a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, a heavy-duty pickup truck with a hood that's almost as tall as I am.

The big picture: Heavy-duty trucks are meant for people doing serious work, like towing a large boat, a horse trailer or a camper — not for driving to the health club or supermarket, like I did.

Bigger all around: The 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, with a gaping grille that reminds me of James Bond's steel-toothed nemesis, Jaws.

The engine is bigger, too — a 401-hp, 6.6-liter V-8 replaces the previous 6.0-liter V-8.

But the 2500 HD I'm driving comes with a 445-hp Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel, paired with a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that boosts the towing capacity by an amazing 52%, maxing out at 35,500 pounds.

It's a pricey add-on, though: $9,890.

This truck's so big you really need the 15 surround-view cameras, including an innovative transparent trailer view (using an accessory camera mounted on the rear of the trailer).

It allows the driver to "see through" and alongside the trailer, which helps in parking lots, merging into traffic or when making tight turns.

Also handy are the driver-assistance features like lane-departure warning, front- and rear-parking assist and rear cross traffic alert.

The interior feels dated, though, especially up against the impressive Dodge Ram Heavy Duty with its 12-inch touchscreen.

The bottom line: The Silverado 2500 starts at $53,300. Mine came with a hefty $73,265 price tag.

Go deeper... What I’m driving: The top contenders for 2020 North American vehicle of the year