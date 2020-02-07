What we're driving: The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Your author with the Silverado 2500, to scale. Photo: Bill Rapai/Axios
My ride this week is a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, a heavy-duty pickup truck with a hood that's almost as tall as I am.
The big picture: Heavy-duty trucks are meant for people doing serious work, like towing a large boat, a horse trailer or a camper — not for driving to the health club or supermarket, like I did.
Bigger all around: The 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, with a gaping grille that reminds me of James Bond's steel-toothed nemesis, Jaws.
- The engine is bigger, too — a 401-hp, 6.6-liter V-8 replaces the previous 6.0-liter V-8.
- But the 2500 HD I'm driving comes with a 445-hp Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel, paired with a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that boosts the towing capacity by an amazing 52%, maxing out at 35,500 pounds.
- It's a pricey add-on, though: $9,890.
This truck's so big you really need the 15 surround-view cameras, including an innovative transparent trailer view (using an accessory camera mounted on the rear of the trailer).
- It allows the driver to "see through" and alongside the trailer, which helps in parking lots, merging into traffic or when making tight turns.
- Also handy are the driver-assistance features like lane-departure warning, front- and rear-parking assist and rear cross traffic alert.
- The interior feels dated, though, especially up against the impressive Dodge Ram Heavy Duty with its 12-inch touchscreen.
The bottom line: The Silverado 2500 starts at $53,300. Mine came with a hefty $73,265 price tag.
