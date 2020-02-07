24 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Joann Muller

Your author with the Silverado 2500, to scale. Photo: Bill Rapai/Axios

My ride this week is a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, a heavy-duty pickup truck with a hood that's almost as tall as I am.

The big picture: Heavy-duty trucks are meant for people doing serious work, like towing a large boat, a horse trailer or a camper — not for driving to the health club or supermarket, like I did.

Bigger all around: The 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, with a gaping grille that reminds me of James Bond's steel-toothed nemesis, Jaws.

  • The engine is bigger, too — a 401-hp, 6.6-liter V-8 replaces the previous 6.0-liter V-8.
  • But the 2500 HD I'm driving comes with a 445-hp Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel, paired with a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that boosts the towing capacity by an amazing 52%, maxing out at 35,500 pounds.
  • It's a pricey add-on, though: $9,890.

This truck's so big you really need the 15 surround-view cameras, including an innovative transparent trailer view (using an accessory camera mounted on the rear of the trailer).

  • It allows the driver to "see through" and alongside the trailer, which helps in parking lots, merging into traffic or when making tight turns.
  • Also handy are the driver-assistance features like lane-departure warning, front- and rear-parking assist and rear cross traffic alert.
  • The interior feels dated, though, especially up against the impressive Dodge Ram Heavy Duty with its 12-inch touchscreen.

The bottom line: The Silverado 2500 starts at $53,300. Mine came with a hefty $73,265 price tag.

Joann Muller

What we're driving: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe. Photo: Courtesy of Hyundai

This week I'm driving the 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, an underrated mid-size crossover SUV.

The big picture: There are so many crossovers on the market these days, it's hard to tell them apart. But I like the styling of the Santa Fe, whose athletic lines help distinguish it from the rest.

Ben Geman

The case for electric trucking

Data: Department of Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

The latest edition of the Energy Department's "transportation fact of the week" series shows that much of the freight moved by truck isn't traveling that far.

Why it matters: As medium and heavy-duty electric trucks enter the market, which is slowly starting to happen, there are many use cases that don't require massive range or far-flung charging networks.

Joann Muller

What we're driving: 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Ecodiesel

2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Ecodiesel. Photo: Courtesy of Jeep

When the ice and snow hit Michigan last weekend, I was fortunate to be testing a 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Ecodiesel.

Why it matters: If you're going to be tackling rough roads, any Jeep is handy, especially the capable 4x4 Wrangler. But with 442 pound-feet of torque from the new diesel power plant, you can drive over just about anything.

