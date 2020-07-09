3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Counting push for 2020 census to begin after coronavirus disruptions

Kim Hart, author of Cities

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. Census Bureau field workers may appear in areas with low response rates next week as part of the next push to boost participation in the count.

Why it matters: The pandemic interfered with door-to-door canvassing, and so far, nearly four in 10 U.S. households have not yet responded.

What to watch: Starting next week, workers will be stationed with tablets outside grocery stores, pharmacies and libraries in areas with low participation rates.

  • The following week, door knocking will begin for households who've not yet filled out a form.
  • The nationwide door knocking campaign will begin Aug. 11.
  • The extended deadline for the completed count is Oct. 31.

The big picture: This is the first year the census form can be filled out online, but those who have not yet responded are less likely to do so digitally. Door-to-door efforts have been most effective at reaching hard-to-count communities in past years.

Bureau officials noted in a press call Wednesday that it has obtained 40 million PPE items — including 2.5 million masks and 48,000 gallons of hand sanitizer — for field staff. About 500,000 temporary workers will be stationed across 248 local offices.

Households can respond by mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
Zachary Basu
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Michael Cohen arrives at his Park Avenue apartment on May 21 in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's disgraced former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Details: A New York Post report earlier this month placed Cohen out at a restaurant in New York with his wife, while one of the sources said that more broadly he refused to wear an ankle bracelet.

