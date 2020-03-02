35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

2020 candidates give glowing praise to Buttigieg as he ends his campaign

Rebecca Falconer

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at a Feb. 29 event in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

As former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg announced in his home town that he was suspending his 2020 campaign, many of his former Democratic presidential rivals were lining up to pay tribute to him.

The big picture: Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Carolina primary winner Joe Biden were among those lauding Buttigieg. Even Sen. Amy Klobuchar — who clashed with Buttigieg over issues including immigration during a fiery Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas last month had nothing but praise for him.

What they're saying:

Sanders told reporters he wanted to congratulate Buttigieg "for running a brilliant campaign." "He is the first openly gay candidate for president of the United States and he did extraordinarily well," Sanders said, per Bloomberg. "And tonight, I just want to welcome all of his supporters into our movement and to urge them to joining us in the fight for real change in this country."

Biden tweeted, "Pete Buttigieg ran a historic, trail-blazing campaign based on courage, compassion, and honesty. We will be a better country for his continued service. This is just the beginning of his time on the national stage."

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg tweeted, "[Buttigieg] ran a strong campaign that inspired audiences and made history. His dedication to serving our nation - as a mayor and veteran - reflected a love of country I deeply admire. Our party is stronger and our nation is better because of his run."

Klobuchar tweeted: "Pete Buttigieg has run an inspiring and historic campaign. I have so much respect for you ... and know there are great things ahead. And both John and I are big fans of Chasten!"

