38 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT6

Joann Muller

2020 Cadillac XT6. Photo: Cadillac

I just spent a week in the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a new three-row, family-friendly crossover utility from GM's luxury brand.

The big picture: The XT6 is a new entry that slots in below the brand's flagship Escalade SUV, and shares underpinnings with the smaller XT5 crossover, its best-selling model.

  • It checks most of the boxes you'd want in a luxury crossover, including a long list of driver assistance and safety technologies.
  • Most are standard, but you can pay thousands more for enhanced features including rear pedestrian alert and night vision.
  • It comes in two versions. The Premium Luxury starts at $53,690 ($54,695 for AWD) and the Sport version starts at $58,090. My fully loaded test drive was $70,890.

My thought bubble: Although it looks like part of the Cadillac family, the XT6 feels like a placeholder, especially after I saw what GM has in the pipeline with the all-electric, tech-oriented Cadillac Lyriq.

  • Cadillac is in desperate need of a makeover, and the XT6 can't hold a candle to the Lyriq.

