What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT6
2020 Cadillac XT6. Photo: Cadillac
I just spent a week in the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a new three-row, family-friendly crossover utility from GM's luxury brand.
The big picture: The XT6 is a new entry that slots in below the brand's flagship Escalade SUV, and shares underpinnings with the smaller XT5 crossover, its best-selling model.
- It checks most of the boxes you'd want in a luxury crossover, including a long list of driver assistance and safety technologies.
- Most are standard, but you can pay thousands more for enhanced features including rear pedestrian alert and night vision.
- It comes in two versions. The Premium Luxury starts at $53,690 ($54,695 for AWD) and the Sport version starts at $58,090. My fully loaded test drive was $70,890.
My thought bubble: Although it looks like part of the Cadillac family, the XT6 feels like a placeholder, especially after I saw what GM has in the pipeline with the all-electric, tech-oriented Cadillac Lyriq.
- Cadillac is in desperate need of a makeover, and the XT6 can't hold a candle to the Lyriq.