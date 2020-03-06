What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT6

I just spent a week in the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a new three-row, family-friendly crossover utility from GM's luxury brand.

The big picture: The XT6 is a new entry that slots in below the brand's flagship Escalade SUV, and shares underpinnings with the smaller XT5 crossover, its best-selling model.

It checks most of the boxes you'd want in a luxury crossover, including a long list of driver assistance and safety technologies.

Most are standard, but you can pay thousands more for enhanced features including rear pedestrian alert and night vision.

It comes in two versions. The Premium Luxury starts at $53,690 ($54,695 for AWD) and the Sport version starts at $58,090. My fully loaded test drive was $70,890.

My thought bubble: Although it looks like part of the Cadillac family, the XT6 feels like a placeholder, especially after I saw what GM has in the pipeline with the all-electric, tech-oriented Cadillac Lyriq.