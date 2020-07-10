What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT4

The 2020 Cadillac XT4's interior. Photo: GM
Last week I drove to northern Michigan in the 2020 Cadillac XT4, a compact crossover utility.
The big picture: The XT4 is Cadillac's entry-level crossover. It was introduced in 2019, but adds important assisted-driving features as standard equipment for 2020.
Key takeaways: The XT4 is roomier than some other small luxury crossovers like the Mercedes GLE or BMW X1.
- Its new infotainment system is well-designed, with reasonably easy controls, a characteristic that's often difficult to find in some luxury models.
The knock against the Cadillac XT4 is that the interior isn't fancy enough for a luxury car.
- The dashboard and upper door panels are covered in a stitched, faux-leather wrap, and there are some plastic bits on the lower doors and center console.
- I confess I was initially surprised by the Plain Jane dashboard, but the more I drove it, the more I liked its refined simplicity.
The 2020 XT4 adds standard safety features at all price levels, including forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking.
- Other popular features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control cost extra.
You can buy an XT4 starting at $36,690, or jump up to the Premium or Sport trims, which both begin at $40,790.
- But shop around. If you prefer being bathed in luxury, the XT4 might not be for you.
What to watch: Today's XT4 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but Cadillac is going all-electric across its lineup in the future.