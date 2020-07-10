What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT4

Last week I drove to northern Michigan in the 2020 Cadillac XT4, a compact crossover utility.

The big picture: The XT4 is Cadillac's entry-level crossover. It was introduced in 2019, but adds important assisted-driving features as standard equipment for 2020.

Key takeaways: The XT4 is roomier than some other small luxury crossovers like the Mercedes GLE or BMW X1.

Its new infotainment system is well-designed, with reasonably easy controls, a characteristic that's often difficult to find in some luxury models.

The knock against the Cadillac XT4 is that the interior isn't fancy enough for a luxury car.

The dashboard and upper door panels are covered in a stitched, faux-leather wrap, and there are some plastic bits on the lower doors and center console.

I confess I was initially surprised by the Plain Jane dashboard, but the more I drove it, the more I liked its refined simplicity.

The 2020 XT4 adds standard safety features at all price levels, including forward collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, and front pedestrian braking.

Other popular features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control cost extra.

You can buy an XT4 starting at $36,690, or jump up to the Premium or Sport trims, which both begin at $40,790.

But shop around. If you prefer being bathed in luxury, the XT4 might not be for you.

What to watch: Today's XT4 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but Cadillac is going all-electric across its lineup in the future.