What we're driving: 2020 Audi Q7

The 2020 Audi Q7, a top-of-the-line family hauler, has looks to kill and a price tag to boot.

The big picture: Competition in the luxury three-row SUV category is tough with models like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90. So Audi refreshed the Q7 from bumper to bumper, with enhanced technologies and various design improvements.

Details: The Q7 comes with a choice of two turbocharged engines — a 248-hp four-cylinder or a 335-hp V-6, which provides better torque but will drop your fuel economy by about 2 mpg.

Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system is standard, naturally.

There is technology galore, as you'd expected in a German luxury car, but the touch screens could be difficult to operate while driving.

There's a standard a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard and a smaller 8.6-inch screen just below it to adjust the climate control and vehicle settings.

A similar setup is found in all new Audis.

Standard driver-assistance features include automated emergency braking and forward-collision warning.

The Q7 came equipped with a $10,000 Prestige package that added every bell and whistle you can imagine, including a driver assistance package.

Among these features is a system that lets you take your hands off the wheel in slow traffic and an emergency assist system that can detect and alert an unresponsive driver, even bringing the car to a safe stop if necessary.

The bottom line: Be prepared to open your wallet if you buy a Q7. While starting at $54,800 for the four-cylinder base model, the test model carried a sticker of $75,290.