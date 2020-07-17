54 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Audi Q7

Aud Q7 interior. Photo: Audi

The 2020 Audi Q7, a top-of-the-line family hauler, has looks to kill and a price tag to boot.

The big picture: Competition in the luxury three-row SUV category is tough with models like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90. So Audi refreshed the Q7 from bumper to bumper, with enhanced technologies and various design improvements.

Details: The Q7 comes with a choice of two turbocharged engines — a 248-hp four-cylinder or a 335-hp V-6, which provides better torque but will drop your fuel economy by about 2 mpg.

  • Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system is standard, naturally.

There is technology galore, as you'd expected in a German luxury car, but the touch screens could be difficult to operate while driving.

  • There's a standard a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard and a smaller 8.6-inch screen just below it to adjust the climate control and vehicle settings.
  • A similar setup is found in all new Audis.

Standard driver-assistance features include automated emergency braking and forward-collision warning.

  • The Q7 came equipped with a $10,000 Prestige package that added every bell and whistle you can imagine, including a driver assistance package.
  • Among these features is a system that lets you take your hands off the wheel in slow traffic and an emergency assist system that can detect and alert an unresponsive driver, even bringing the car to a safe stop if necessary.

The bottom line: Be prepared to open your wallet if you buy a Q7. While starting at $54,800 for the four-cylinder base model, the test model carried a sticker of $75,290.

Alexi McCammond
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls on Trump and Congress to pass emergency school funding

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Friday called on President Trump and Congress to pass a $30 billion emergency package to give public schools the resources they need to safely adapt in order to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The move, part of a broader five-point plan for reopening schools, is another contrast Biden is trying to draw between himself and Trump, who he says has made schools' situation "much worse" by failing to act.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 13,888,874 — Total deaths: 592,719 — Total recoveries — 7,779,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,606,927 — Total deaths: 138,649 — Total recoveries: 1,090,645 — Total tested: 43,351,945Map.
  3. Business: 3M files lawsuits over alleged price gouging of N95 masks.
  4. Public health: Doctors have gotten better at treating patients.
  5. Transportation: Driving may never fully bounce back.
  6. Tech: Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide.
  7. Education: How schools can keep remote students from falling through the cracks.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The countdown to reopening schools.
Joann Muller
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fisker wants to become the Apple of the automotive world

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car designer Henrik Fisker this week raised more than $1 billion for his namesake electric car company, but unlike other electric vehicle entrepreneurs attracting capital recently, making cars is not part of his plan.

Why it matters: In an industry ripe for reinvention, Fisker's aim is to become the Apple of the automotive world — a fabless manufacturer that designs and markets cool cars but farms out the production to others, avoiding the huge capital outlays and manufacturing pitfalls that have dogged Tesla for a decade.

