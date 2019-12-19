Some pundits were quick to mock Silicon Valley as the "myth of the unicorns," to call everyone with a Patagonia vest and VC job an idiot, and to predict a collapse of startup life as we know it.

However, a more nuanced view is that the last decade gave birth to a new generation of tech-enabled companies whose novelty resides in their business models — many of them made possible only by the advent of the iPhone. Ordering groceries didn't go so well in the Dotcom era (RIP Webvan) … but what about doing it from your phone via Instacart's app, which pays an independent contractor (with a smartphone) to deliver your precious Oat milk from a store to your door? Could still fail, of course.

But one thing has been clear: For the most part, the public markets haven't shared the same optimism about a lot of these business models, which is why we've seen Uber and Lyft's stock prices struggle as they try to shine a very dim flashlight on a faraway era of profits. Even Slack has to explain why it has not turned a profit, while its top rival, Microsoft, is printing money with its increasingly popular Slack-alternative, Teams.

The fun part: There's a whole other cast of companies prepping to go public next year, so we'll have plenty more opportunities to watch unicorns gallop (or stumble) into the market. As Dan warned, don't necessarily leave the unicorns for dead.

There's a whole other cast of companies prepping to go public next year, so we'll have plenty more opportunities to watch unicorns gallop (or stumble) into the market. As Dan warned, don't necessarily leave the unicorns for dead. Who's in the pipeline? CB Insights has some predictions here.

• Seeking comment: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering changing the requirements for accredited investors, and has opened up a 60-day comment period.

Quick definition: Right now the only folks who are allowed in to certain swanky non-public investments, like private placements, are people who meet various big-money requirements ( and who are, thus, presumably savvier than most).

Right now the only folks who are allowed in to certain swanky non-public investments, like private placements, are people who meet various big-money requirements ( and who are, thus, presumably savvier than most). Now the SEC is considering letting people qualify if they have certain certifications or credentials (like FINRA licenses) or work for venture capital firms, etc.

is considering letting people qualify if they have certain certifications or credentials (like FINRA licenses) or work for venture capital firms, etc. The thinking is that these folks can demonstrate the "sophistication" necessary to invest in riskier offerings, or ones that provide fewer disclosures. In other words (the SEC seems to be saying): Maybe just having a lot of money isn't always the best way to assess whether you're smart with it.

Why it matters: This could fundamentally change who can access investment opportunities, including startups and their older, fatter pre-IPO siblings, which have increasingly generated returns previously seen in the public markets.

Yes, but: There's no guarantee the SEC will make any changes.

Go deeper: