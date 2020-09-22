Today marks another devastating milestone in the 2020 history books:

The state of play: February 29: First reported U.S. coronavirus death; May 23: U.S. death toll hits 100,000; September 22: U.S. death toll hits 200,000, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

The big picture: The world's most powerful country has abjectly failed in its response to this pandemic.

The federal response has been abysmal, ranging from procurement disasters such as PPE to signs of rot at revered institutions like the CDC.

ranging from procurement disasters such as PPE to signs of rot at revered institutions like the CDC. Many states made errors around quarantines and face mask rules.

around quarantines and face mask rules. The citizenry isn't immune from blame: America has been an outlier among its peers for its culture wars over face masks and social distancing.

The bottom line: Deaths keep coming — we’re averaging roughly 830 per day — even as the country increasingly sees the pandemic as background noise, reports Axios' Sam Baker.