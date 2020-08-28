48 mins ago - Health

2 TikTok stars charged for L.A. "mega-parties"

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray in Los Angeles, California. Photo: fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

TikTok influencers Blake Gray and Bryce Hall face criminal charges for hosting "mega-parties" in the Hollywood Hills despite a city ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer described the charges as a part of a "crackdown" on house parties that pose a risk to public health.

  • Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized local authorities to shut off utilities at locations that host large gatherings during the pandemic at the beginning of August.

Details: Hall and Gray face misdemeanor charges for violating the city’s pandemic health order and a party house ordinance for the Aug. 8 and. Aug. 14 parties, attended by hundreds of guests.

  • Penalties include up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines, authorities said.
  • The owners of the two houses where the parties were held were also charged.

What they're saying: "With hundreds of people attending, loud music all night long and cars blocking access for emergency vehicles, party houses are really out of control nightclubs," Feuer said in a statement.

  • "As if that weren’t enough, the hosts are incredibly irresponsible, with COVID-19 spreading and parties banned because of it. We’ve got to put a stop to it," Feuer added.
  • "If you have a combined 19-million followers on TikTok during this health crisis, you should be modeling good behavior — not brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it, as we allege."

Of note: Though there aren't any known cases of COVID-19 linked to the parties, the two-week stretch during which symptoms could appear has not yet passed, AP writes.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Around 1.5 billion children around the world have had to stay home from school to help minimize transmission of the coronavirus, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: More than 463 million of these students were unable to gain access to remote learning opportunities when their schools closed.

Sam Baker
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's big health promises ignore the coronavirus pandemic's reality

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's convention speech last night did not frame the coronavirus as a thing that's over, the way some of the other programming during the convention had.

What happened: He acknowledged the 180,000 Americans who have died, and the toll on their families, and used the present and future tenses to describe a response that is still ongoing, but he painted a rosier picture of the U.S. response, and made bolder predictions, than the facts fully support.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 24,551,207 — Total deaths: 833,239 — Total recoveries: 16,051,262Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,889,652 — Total deaths: 181,816 — Total recoveries: 2,101,326 — Total tests: 75,301,306Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. World: Some countries see the pandemic as unifying. Not America.
