2. The future of work requires more than technology

The next big thing in redeveloping the U.S. workforce is digital skills training.

Why it’s important: Simply giving workers access to critical technologies isn’t enough if they struggle to use them.

  • For example: Gaining access to today’s job market, especially during the COVID-19 era, requires an understanding of videoconferencing software for interviews and job fairs. But what if a job seeker doesn’t understand how to use the software?

Enter companies like Google. For years, Google has been partnering with different organizations around the nation to help ramp up Americans’ digital skills.

  • This move is more important than ever, as millions of Americans could be shut out of the new job market that requires a deeper understanding of technologies.

The result: “Google has supported digital skill programs that create pathways to secure fast-growing, good-paying jobs,” said Andrew Dunckelman, Head of Impact and Insights, Google.org. “We've trained more than 5 million Americans on digital skills.”

Other companies and organizations are pitching in as well but from a different angle. Here’s how:

  • Some major retailers have well-developed programs that help current employers reskill on the job with opportunities to move into higher-paying positions.

The takeaway: Workforce development depends on how accessible training programs are for the workers who need it most.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

Ad market is recovering, thanks to Big Tech

Data: Magna; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The ad market only ended up falling about 4.2% in the U.S. this year, thanks to digital media.

Why it matters: Analysts were initially expecting double-digit growth declines, but stronger-than-expected spend in social media and digital video helped to stabilize the ad sector as a whole.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

American workers' stunning pivot

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Even after the pandemic is behind us, millions of jobs — most of them in the travel and service industries — will be gone forever, and workers are figuring out their next moves.

The big picture: Pivoting from one career to a whole new one is a difficult feat, but many have pulled it off. That could be a good sign for America's resilience amid the pandemic's economic destruction.

Axios
Dec 8, 2020 - Axios Events

Most employers didn't pay furloughed workers' health care premiums

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

When the coronavirus forced businesses to tell their employees not to work, most kept paying at least some of those workers' wages — but not their health insurance premiums.

Why it matters: Millions of people have lost their income and their health care coverage at the same time during this pandemic, which could stick them with unaffordable medical bills or cause them to put off care they need.

