2. The future of work requires more than technology

The next big thing in redeveloping the U.S. workforce is digital skills training.

Why it’s important: Simply giving workers access to critical technologies isn’t enough if they struggle to use them.

For example: Gaining access to today’s job market, especially during the COVID-19 era, requires an understanding of videoconferencing software for interviews and job fairs. But what if a job seeker doesn’t understand how to use the software?

Enter companies like Google. For years, Google has been partnering with different organizations around the nation to help ramp up Americans’ digital skills.

This move is more important than ever, as millions of Americans could be shut out of the new job market that requires a deeper understanding of technologies.

The result: “Google has supported digital skill programs that create pathways to secure fast-growing, good-paying jobs,” said Andrew Dunckelman, Head of Impact and Insights, Google.org. “We've trained more than 5 million Americans on digital skills.”

The tech company also offers certificates to help people transition from one job to good-paying, higher-growth careers.

Other companies and organizations are pitching in as well but from a different angle. Here’s how:

Some major retailers have well-developed programs that help current employers reskill on the job with opportunities to move into higher-paying positions.

The takeaway: Workforce development depends on how accessible training programs are for the workers who need it most.