At least 2 dead in aftermath of Tropical Depression Imelda

Tropical Depression Imelda dissipated as of Friday, but its remnants are expected to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding across the Southern Plains and to Texas' southeast border with Arkansas and Louisiana, per the National Weather Service.

The impact: Heavy-hit areas in southeast Texas are grappling with the storm's damage while hundreds of homes have flooded. At least 2 people have died, according to the New York Times — and on Friday "authorities were investigating a third death after a man last seen walking around during the storm was found dead in a ditch in Houston."