At least 2 dead in aftermath of Tropical Depression Imelda

In this image, a truck drives under an overpass with a trail of other cars behind it.
Highway 69 North on September 19 in Houston, Tex. Photo: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Tropical Depression Imelda dissipated as of Friday, but its remnants are expected to bring heavy rain and possible flash flooding across the Southern Plains and to Texas' southeast border with Arkansas and Louisiana, per the National Weather Service.

The impact: Heavy-hit areas in southeast Texas are grappling with the storm's damage while hundreds of homes have flooded. At least 2 people have died, according to the New York Times — and on Friday "authorities were investigating a third death after a man last seen walking around during the storm was found dead in a ditch in Houston."

What to watch: The NWS Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms across the Northern Plains for Friday and the Central Plains for Saturday. Some storms could include large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding. Central Kansas and northern Missouri could see rainfall in excess of 3 inches.

The big picture: Imelda was the first major storm to test Texas since Harvey unloaded more than 60 inches of rain over southeastern Texas in 2017, according to NOAA.

  • Imelda brought 40 inches of rain to parts of southeast Texas over the last 4 days.
  • The storm struck the southeast Texas-Louisiana border the hardest on Thursday, resulting in hundreds of water rescues, road closures and at least 1 hospital evacuation, reports the Washington Post.

