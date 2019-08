Two people are dead in shootings that took place on Saturday afternoon near Midland and Odessa, Texas, according to Mayor Jerry Morales, the New York Times reports.

The latest: The shootings reportedly started around 4 pm CDT, and at least 2 possible gunmen were involved, per the NYT and Midland police department. The gunmen targeted motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191. As many as 20 people were reportedly injured. The mayor said the attackers were "shooting at random."