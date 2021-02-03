Sign up for our daily briefing

Fortune 500 list has counted 15 Black CEOs since first publishing in 1955

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In March, Rosalind "Roz" Brewer will step in as Walgreens CEO, becoming the fourth Black Fortune 500 chief executive, and second-ever Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 firm.

The big picture: In the history of the Fortune 500, there have been 1,800 different CEOs. Only 15 of them have been Black, reports Fortune's Phil Wahba. Another four have held interim positions.

"It's a stark reminder of how far corporate America's top decision-makers have to go during an unprecedented push by politicians, employees and even a stock exchange to diversify their top ranks," my colleague Courtenay Brown writes.

To mark the start of Black History Month, Wahba dove into the lives of those CEOs and examined why Black representation in corporate America has remained so abysmal for so long.

  • One major problem is that too few Black professionals are put in management tracks. Representation of Black businesspeople is high in fields like accounting and marketing, but people who are successful in those parts of companies are less likely to become CEOs. It's typically employees who deal with profit and loss that rise to chief executive positions.
  • Other systemic issues exist within recruitment practices. Companies routinely go to the same traditionally elite schools, such as the Ivy League, to seek out new talent. And the recruitment pool there skews white.
  • Additionally, turnover rates tend to be higher for Black employees than for their white counterparts because they are less likely to feel valued or respected at work.

Go deeper: Wahba's profile of Fortune 500 Black CEOs is worth the read.

Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Matarella (with his back to the camera) receives Draghi for consultations. Photo: Handout via Getty Images.

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pot stocks boom as industry sees prohibition ending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GameStop and the "meme" stocks have attracted much of the market's attention in recent weeks, but cannabis stocks have been the market's real standout in 2021 thanks to renewed expectations of U.S. legalization.

The big picture: Many have quietly doubled their stock price in less than a month of trading.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

