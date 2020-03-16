In photos: Biden and Sanders in the 11th Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were alone on Sunday night's debate stage for the first time.

The big picture: The candidates faced off without a studio audience to avoid unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus, with debate moderators Univision anchor Ilia Calderon, CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, and CNN political correspondent Dana Bash the only others in the Washington studio.

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The debate podiums were set six feet apart, per CDC recommendations. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Moderators Univision's journalist Ilia Calderon (hidden), CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper and CNN political correspondent Dana Bash. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Biden speaks to Dana Bash as Sanders leaves the stage. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: