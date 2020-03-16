In photos: Biden and Sanders in the 11th Democratic debate
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bumping elbows, rather than shaking hands, before Sunday's Democratic presidential debate. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were alone on Sunday night's debate stage for the first time.
The big picture: The candidates faced off without a studio audience to avoid unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus, with debate moderators Univision anchor Ilia Calderon, CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, and CNN political correspondent Dana Bash the only others in the Washington studio.
