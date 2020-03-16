35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Biden and Sanders in the 11th Democratic debate

Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders bumping elbows, rather than shaking hands, before Sunday's Democratic presidential debate. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders were alone on Sunday night's debate stage for the first time.

The big picture: The candidates faced off without a studio audience to avoid unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus, with debate moderators Univision anchor Ilia Calderon, CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper, and CNN political correspondent Dana Bash the only others in the Washington studio.

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
The debate podiums were set six feet apart, per CDC recommendations. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Moderators Univision's journalist Ilia Calderon (hidden), CNN chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper and CNN political correspondent Dana Bash. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Biden speaks to Dana Bash as Sanders leaves the stage. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Trump pays tribute to Gandhi before formal talks in India

President Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's second and final day of his India visit struck a more formal tone than the pageantry of a day earlier that included a trip to the Taj Mahal and a mega-rally in his honor. But he took time out Tuesday to pay tribute to Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi at a memorial in New Delhi.

Why it matters: The countries are forging deeper ties as India’s location, size and economic growth make it the "obvious counterweight to China" for American policymakers.

Updated Feb 25, 2020 - World
Ursula Perano

In photos: The South Carolina Democratic debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden thinks and Sen. Amy Klobuchar listens while Tom Steyer makes a point at the tenth Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

Candidates spoke past their allotted time, punched the air, talked over each other and at times looked into the camera and directly addressed the American public and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Tuesday night's Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina, the last before Saturday's primary and Super Tuesday a few days following.

Why it matters: South Carolina's contest on Saturday is a measure of African-American support for the 2020 contenders. It's the make-or-break state for former Vice President Joe Biden after he underperformed in the first three contests. It's also a chance to check Sen. Bernie Sanders' momentum, which has eaten into Biden's lead in the state and propelled Sanders to the front of the pack.

Feb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

How Super Tuesday is unfolding

A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 14 states and one territory cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, tweeting and blogging along the way.

Why it matters: The huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year make the day about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary.

Updated Mar 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy