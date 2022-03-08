Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy traveled to Slovakia with only a bag, passport, and phone number, according to Slovakia's Interior Ministry.

Why it matters: This underscores the hardships Ukrainians are facing as more than 2 million people have now become refugees as a result of the war, according to statistics from the United Nations.

Details: The boy's 700-mile journey started in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, and ended when he crossed the border into Slovakia on Friday night, according to the Huffington Post.

He had a phone number written on his hand, and when he crossed the border on Friday night Slovakian officials were able to contact his family.

He has since been reunited and asked for temporary protection, according to another post by Slovakia's Interior Minister Roman Mikulec.

What they're saying: "I assure all those who flee from Ukraine before the war conflict, that here in Slovakia we are ready to help," Mikulec wrote in a post.