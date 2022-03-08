11-year-old Ukrainian boy fled 700 miles to Slovakia alone
An 11-year-old Ukrainian boy traveled to Slovakia with only a bag, passport, and phone number, according to Slovakia's Interior Ministry.
Why it matters: This underscores the hardships Ukrainians are facing as more than 2 million people have now become refugees as a result of the war, according to statistics from the United Nations.
Details: The boy's 700-mile journey started in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, and ended when he crossed the border into Slovakia on Friday night, according to the Huffington Post.
- He had a phone number written on his hand, and when he crossed the border on Friday night Slovakian officials were able to contact his family.
- He has since been reunited and asked for temporary protection, according to another post by Slovakia's Interior Minister Roman Mikulec.
What they're saying: "I assure all those who flee from Ukraine before the war conflict, that here in Slovakia we are ready to help," Mikulec wrote in a post.
- "You will find security with us and if you ask for temporary protection, you will be provided with health care, social security, food, accommodation, education and job opportunities," he added.