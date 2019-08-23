1 person out of 193 has died from lung illness possibly linked to vaping

Details: Investigators have not identified a specific product or compound that is linked to all confirmed cases, Arias said. Director for the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller, said Friday that "it is possible that some of these cases were already occurring and we were not picking them up" prior to the current investigation.

There is no evidence that an infectious disease is the culprit of the illnesses, per the CDC.

In Illinois, 22 people have been hospitalized after experiencing respiratory illnesses following vaping, according to Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist at the Illinois Department of Public Health.

What they found: Reported symptoms include shortness of breath, cough, fatigue and chest pain, according to the CDC and Illinois health officials. Some also report vomiting, fatigue and diarrhea.

The bottom line: The Illinois resident's death could be the first U.S. death related to vaping.

