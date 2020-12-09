Get the latest market trends in your inbox

1. First things first: America’s changing job market

COVID-19 has caused the future of work to arrive years earlier than expected, a fact that could leave many of America’s workers jobless.

The reason: The nature of work is becoming more digitized—something we saw even before the pandemic—and many in the U.S. labor force aren’t yet equipped to succeed in a job market that demands a new set of skills.

Key numbers:

  • Thirteen million jobs have been added in the country since 2013, but nearly two-thirds require at least a medium proficiency in digital skills, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
  • And the employees who are most at risk, as evidenced by the pandemic, are workers with less than a college degree, a group that makes up about 70% of the country’s workforce, according Beth Cobert, CEO at Skillful and COO at the Markle Foundation.

The solution: Event participants nearly unanimously agreed that two major things could help the U.S. turn this trend around:

  • Expanding access to critical technologies, such as wifi access or 5G, to places that lack access.
  • Helping Americans develop the digital skills they need – with or without a degree – to land good-paying, fast-growing jobs. This includes teaching individuals basic digital skills, providing pathways to career mobility through digital tools like Google’s free career certificates, and increasing the number of public-private partnerships that help people prepare for the future of work.

What Google is saying:

“We've invested big in the Google IT Support Certificate. There are other Google career certificates coming out that help people move into these high growth, good-paying jobs with less than a college degree. It's not the only solution, but I think it's one thing we're really excited about. It could offer a pathway for similar employers.”

– Andrew Dunckelman, Head of Impact and Insights, Google.org.

The takeaway: When combined, greater access to technology and digital skills can help Americans economically recover from the pandemic and quickly adjust to the changing economy.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

Ad market is recovering, thanks to Big Tech

Data: Magna; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The ad market only ended up falling about 4.2% in the U.S. this year, thanks to digital media.

Why it matters: Analysts were initially expecting double-digit growth declines, but stronger-than-expected spend in social media and digital video helped to stabilize the ad sector as a whole.

Axios Studio
Oct 13, 2020 - Economy & Business

Small business matters

Axios
Dec 8, 2020 - Axios Events

Most employers didn't pay furloughed workers' health care premiums

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

When the coronavirus forced businesses to tell their employees not to work, most kept paying at least some of those workers' wages — but not their health insurance premiums.

Why it matters: Millions of people have lost their income and their health care coverage at the same time during this pandemic, which could stick them with unaffordable medical bills or cause them to put off care they need.

