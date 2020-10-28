2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Joe Biden's private equity plan

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We're less than one week away from the election, and hopefully less than one month away from knowing who won the election. In the interim, private equity investors are beginning to contemplate life under a President Biden.

The big picture: Biden would be worse for private equity than President Trump, at least from a structural tax perspective.

  • Biden has pledged to raise taxes on successful private equity investors, primarily by eliminating the beneficial tax treatment of capital gains for those making over $1 million per year. Moreover, the top ordinary income tax rate would rise from 37% to 39.6%, which is a far climb from the current capital gains mark of 20% for high earners.
  • Biden also has pledged to increase corporate taxes, including a new minimum tax on book income. Not only would this impact portfolio companies, but also those listed buyout firms that recently converted from partnerships to C-corps.
  • In short, the rich would pay more. And private equity investors are rich.

What Biden hasn't discussed, though, is touching the deductibility of interest on corporate debt. This is the real meat of the private equity business model, whereas carried interest taxation is the dessert.

  • President Obama proposed to reduce this deductibility in an ill-fated 2012 corporate tax reform plan, which also would have cut the then-corporate tax rate from 35% to 28% (Biden now proposes raising it from 21% to 28%).
  • But interest deductibility isn't in Biden's plans. At least not yet. And it might be politically difficult to implement, given how much debt companies have added during the pandemic.
  • Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman recently wrote in the WSJ: "A President Biden would likely refine his proposals in office. I would like to see him do more to encourage investment by expanding and extending business expensing and further limiting the deductibility of interest."

The private equity argument for Biden is twofold:

  1. He'd do a significantly better job on COVID-19, creating a rising tide that lifts all boats.
  2. He'd have a more orderly trade strategy. Even if many of his policies align with Trump, particularly on China, his tactics would be different and (theoretically) more productive.

Money game: Private equity investors have made more direct contributions to Democratic candidates and causes in 2020 than to Republican candidates and causes, by a 59%–41% margin, although more of their soft money donations have gone to GOP-supportive PACs.

  • Don't read too much into individual contributions when it comes to business priorities, particularly since most PE pros live in "blue" geographies and have a demonstrated ability to separate their personal and professional politics.

The bottom line: Private equity usually manages to overcome the politics of the moment, but a second Trump term is its easiest path to future success.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
Oct 27, 2020 - Economy & Business

What each presidential candidate means for venture capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden appears to align with more venture capital and startup industry priorities than does Donald Trump, despite the latter's dedication to cutting personal and business taxes.

Why it matters: Trump’s hostility to immigration and bans on Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat are especially challenging for the industry, according to its top lobbying group, the National Venture Capital Association.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Trump is "jealous of COVID's media coverage"

Former President Barack Obama launched a blistering attack on President Trump while campaigning for Joe Biden in Orlando on Tuesday, criticizing Trump for complaining about the pandemic as cases soar and joking that he's "jealous of COVID's media coverage."

Driving the news: Trump has baselessly accused the news media of only focusing on covering the coronavirus pandemic — which has killed over 226,000 Americans so far and is surging across the country once again — as a way to deter people from voting on Election Day and distract from other issues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
8 mins ago - Technology

Dorsey: Twitter has no influence over elections

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter does not have the ability to influence elections because there are ample additional sources of information, in response to questioning from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during a hearing Wednesday.

Between the lines: The claim is sure to stir irritation on both the right and left. Conservatives argue Twitter and Facebook's moderation decisions help Democrats, while liberals contend the platforms shy from effectively cracking down on misinformation to appease Republicans.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow